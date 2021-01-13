ANGI Homeservices Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,238.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,932,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.