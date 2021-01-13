ANGI Homeservices Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,472 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,347% compared to the typical volume of 240 put options.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,052.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ANGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,238.24 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

