AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $18.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

