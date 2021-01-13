Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 109,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,904. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

