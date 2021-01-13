Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.38

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $114.38 and traded as high as $131.90. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) shares last traded at $129.40, with a volume of 227,381 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £227.79 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75.

About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

