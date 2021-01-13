ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.70

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and traded as high as $32.29. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 33,152 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIP. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

The firm has a market cap of $394.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,092.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

