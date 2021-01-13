Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) vs. Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Financial Analysis

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Oncologix Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $114.51 million 4.99 $27.19 million $2.05 19.62 Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oncologix Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Anika Therapeutics and Oncologix Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.29%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncologix Tech has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Oncologix Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -5.18% 2.63% 1.91% Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Oncologix Tech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing. Its joint pain management products comprise MONOVISC, ORTHOVISC, and CINGAL that are used as hyaluronic acid (HA) based viscosupplements to treat osteoarthritis pain in humans; and HYVISC, a HA-based treatment for equine osteoarthritis pain. In addition, the company offers HYALOFAST, a HYAFF-based support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and adjunct for microfracture surgery; and Tactoset, a HA-enhanced bone repair therapy to treat insufficiency fractures. Further, it provides ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; joint surface implant and preservation solutions for knee, shoulder, hip, ankle, wrist, and toe to treat upper and lower orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury, and arthritic disease; and surgical implant and instrumentation solutions that are used by surgeons to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Oncologix Tech

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

