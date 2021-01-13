Ankr Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $55.28 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00379392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.39 or 0.04017139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com . Ankr's official message board is medium.com/ankr-network .

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

