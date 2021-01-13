Annexon, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANNX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 20th

Annexon’s (NASDAQ:ANNX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 20th. Annexon had issued 14,750,000 shares in its IPO on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $250,750,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Annexon’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

