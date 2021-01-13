Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.47.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 96.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.