Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $334.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.76. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.17.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

