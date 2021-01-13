Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $334.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.76. The company has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

