Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ANFGF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

