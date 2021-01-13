Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of ANFGF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
