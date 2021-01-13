Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.56 and last traded at $51.99. Approximately 750,663 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 622,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,058,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,969 shares of company stock worth $5,652,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

