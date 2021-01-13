Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the December 15th total of 345,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:APXT opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Apex Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51.

Get Apex Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 15.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition by 108.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.