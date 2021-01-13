API3 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.81 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, API3 has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00005974 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $31.40 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00107545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00061164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00236176 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.79 or 0.88634524 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

