Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Major Shareholder Sells $66,047.10 in Stock

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AFT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. 59 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

