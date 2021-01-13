Apollon Limassol Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $649,007.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be bought for $5.50 or 0.00015860 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00092672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003909 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars.

