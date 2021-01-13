Apollon Limassol Price Reaches $5.99 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Apollon Limassol token can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00016035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $695,147.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00091854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003767 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

