Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

