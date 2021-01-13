Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s 2nd Largest Position

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.