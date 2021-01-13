Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

AAPL stock opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

