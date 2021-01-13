Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average is $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

