Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,383 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,040 shares of company stock worth $7,415,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

