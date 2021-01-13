Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.92. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

