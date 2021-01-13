Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

