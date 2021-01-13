Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Gap Up to $5.13

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.67. Aprea Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 15,495 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APRE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market cap of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

