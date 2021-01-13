Aragon Market Capitalization Hits $131.22 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00009157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $131.22 million and $27.69 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00387146 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.98 or 0.04209580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

