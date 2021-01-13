ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AETUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%. The firm had revenue of $217.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

