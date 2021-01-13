ArcLight Clean Transition (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Shares Down 9.4%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 1,275,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 885,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter worth $50,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the third quarter worth about $300,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition during the third quarter worth approximately $861,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

