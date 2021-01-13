Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.57

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.57 and last traded at $62.42, with a volume of 8394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Gabelli cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

