Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $39.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. 648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,663. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.32. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Svennilson Peter purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,135,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $42,080,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,945 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4,780.8% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $18,605,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

