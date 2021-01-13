Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.