Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $74.29 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $74.29 million and $4.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00096430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015487 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

