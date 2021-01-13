Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $74.29 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $74.29 million and $4.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00096430 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001278 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003906 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004684 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000966 BTC.
- Divi (DIVI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Energi (NRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003957 BTC.
- Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015487 BTC.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
