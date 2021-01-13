Arion Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Arion has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $55,256.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00108245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00060160 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,439,335 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

