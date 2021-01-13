Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $3,027,500.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total transaction of $3,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,911.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Kenneth Duda sold 11,310 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $3,395,035.80.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $2,586,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $316.28 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $316.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.70 and a 200-day moving average of $239.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

