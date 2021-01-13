Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 215805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.79.

ATZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.35.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

