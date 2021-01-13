Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 215805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.79.
ATZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.35.
In other Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.
Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
Featured Article: 52 Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.