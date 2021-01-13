Arlington Partners LLC Buys 2,144 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.66. 147,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,505,344. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average is $148.21. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

