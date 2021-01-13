Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.90 by Kepler Capital Markets

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) received a €7.90 ($9.29) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.81 ($8.01).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €5.87 ($6.90) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.12. Aroundtown SA has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.