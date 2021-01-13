Arqma Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $50,290.63 and $175.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,528.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.16 or 0.02982133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00387025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.50 or 0.01309647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.03 or 0.00551649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.00446031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00307820 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 13,933,155 coins and its circulating supply is 7,888,611 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

