Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $124.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $114.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.