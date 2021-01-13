Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after buying an additional 2,656,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 115.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.