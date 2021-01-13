Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Shares Down 1.9%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) shares were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 4,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.02.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.