AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Reaches $3.16

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00009114 BTC on exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00111019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00259659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00063609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,666.40 or 0.97122702 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma . The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

