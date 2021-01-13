AS Roma Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $6.25 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for about $5.12 or 0.00013711 BTC on major exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $8.01 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00108486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239786 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058373 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma . The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

