Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.
Asahi Kasei stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Asahi Kasei
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.
