Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.