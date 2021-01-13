Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Up 5.5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.49. 4,891,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,108,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,493,455 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.