Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

NYSE ASH traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after acquiring an additional 267,884 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,512,000 after acquiring an additional 264,956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 72,176 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 801,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

