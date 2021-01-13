Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) (LON:AGOU) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) (LON:AGOU) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £57,750.92 and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.49.

Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) Company Profile (LON:AGOU)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited is closed-ended mutual fund launched and managed by Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. It primarily invests in corporate restructurings through distressed debt, private and public equity and equity linked securities.

