ASML (ASML) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASML stock opened at $513.93 on Wednesday. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $514.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

